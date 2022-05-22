‘Don’t undermine Belfast Agreement and risk US trade deal’ warning to Boris Johnson

Urging both the Prime Minister and the EU Commission to “get round the table” to resolve outstanding issues, Hilary Benn said: “If the United States thinks that anything that Boris Johnson’s government is doing is going to undermine the Belfast /Good Friday Agreement or the workings of the protocol, then I think the UK will be waiting a very long time for a trade agreement with the United States of America.”

Speaking on the Sunday Politics show, the Labour MP for Leeds Central and former Cabinet minister added: “Now there are lots of other issues to be sorted out – food standards, animal welfare – which are going to be quite complex and difficult, but the United States has obviously taken a long-term interest in what has happened in Northern Ireland, the terrible Troubles that we saw, appalling loss of life, and that is why the Good Friday Agreement is so precious to everybody, and there is a very strong body of opinion in the Congress in the United States of America that ‘if this is being undermined in any way, we are not going to be doing a trade deal.’