Doug Beattie has stood down as Ulster Unionist Party leader after just over three years in the post, saying the job has at times “been both lonely and isolating” – and warning about the future direction of the party.

Mr Beattie said “irreconcilable differences between myself and Party Officers combined with the inability to influence and shape the party going forward means that I can no longer remain the Party Leader”.

While thanking party colleagues for their loyalty – he acknowledged that some “did not agree with the direction and path I set for the party and the vision I promoted”.

In a parting shot about the party’s future direction he said “I hope they can see that in the long term only an inclusive Ulster Unionist Party, promoting a positive message, can secure our future. I hope the new leader is given the freedom to act”.

Ulster Unionist Party Leader Doug Beattie. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

A zoom meeting involving the party’s MLAs took place this morning, after which the statement was released.

There has been growing unhappiness with his leadership among the party’s MLAs – despite the party returning an MP at the recent general election after a period with no Westminster representation.

There has been ongoing opposition to the direction Mr Beattie wanted to take the party – with swathes of the party opposing his vision for a more liberal brand of unionism, distinguishing it from the DUP and TUV.

Despite attempting to reinvigorate the party by bringing in new faces – and an attempt to get more women into elected office – the Assembly team is all male.

When Doug Beattie became leader, he said the party may have to “shrink to grow”. However, many of those within the party who opposed his attempts to take the party towards a more liberal position on a number of issues have stayed within the party and continued to oppose him privately – and often publicly.

In his statement, the outgoing UUP boss said: “Leading the Ulster Unionist Party has been a huge honour. I took over as the leader at the beginning of a three-year election cycle with an overall aim of addressing the party decline, enhancing party influence across these islands and returning the Ulster Unionist Party to Westminster.

“Following the recent General Election results the party has now returned to the green benches after an absence of seven years. Our share of the vote had increased slightly, and we have also elevated a member to the House of Lords. This is something we have not achieved in thirteen years; a move that demonstrates our increased influence at the highest levels of Government.

“The party will now re-establish its Parliamentary Party to help increase our influence and ensure the Ulster Unionists voice, promoting a positive, optimistic, pro-union vision, is heard.

“These are small successes on the back of a difficult electoral results with a lot of work still to do, particularly in border constituencies. Nevertheless, they are successes which requires momentum to capitalise on the opportunities they present.

“It has not been easy and at times it has been both lonely and isolating. I am no stranger to leadership and that is how it often feels in taking a toll both physically and mentally. It also strains friendships and political relationships.

“It is now clear that some believe the momentum needed to keep the Ulster Unionist Party moving in the right direction cannot come from me. Irreconcilable differences between myself and Party Officers combined with the inability to influence and shape the party going forward means that I can no longer remain the Party Leader. Therefore, I shall stand down as the Party Leader and allow the party to immediately begin the process to select a new leader who may maintain the confidence of the party and continue the momentum I have started.

“It is important to acknowledge the loyalty and support from many within the party. This includes the MLA group and many other elected and non-elected members. I must also acknowledge that some did not agree with the direction and path I set for the party and the vision I promoted. I hope they can see that in the long term only an inclusive Ulster Unionist Party, promoting a positive message, can secure our future. I hope the new leader is given the freedom to act.

There is no obvious successor to Doug Beattie.

Candidates include deputy leader Robbie Butler, who despite being seen as on the softer wing of the party on issues such as the Windsor Framework, is more conservative on certain social issues. For example, he is opposed to the liberalisation of abortion.

Of the party’s other eight MLAs, three have already served as leader: Mike Nesbitt, Tom Elliott and Steve Aiken.

Mike Nesbitt replaced Fermanagh MLA Tom Elliott in March 2012, after the latter served in the post for 18 months.

The now-health minister led the party until 2017, but accepted “full responsibility” for poor election results which saw a number of high profile party figures lose their seats.

He was replaced by Robin Swann, now the South Antrim MP.