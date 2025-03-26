Downgraded growth forecast a blow to Chancellor Rachel Reeves

President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, Monday, March 24, 2025. (Pool via AP)

​Rachel Reeves has been dealt a blow after the budget watchdog halved its forecast for economic growth, forcing her to cut welfare and squeeze Whitehall budgets.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The chancellor blamed “increased global uncertainty” and could face further headaches if US President Donald Trump (pictured) pushes ahead with his plans to slap tariffs on imports, potentially triggering a global trade war.

The government's £4.8 billion squeeze on welfare will hit around three million families on incapacity benefits, while 800,000 claimants will have reduced personal independence payments (Pip).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Office for Budget Responsibility halved its forecast for growth in gross domestic product in 2025 from 2% to just 1%, due to a “lack of recent momentum and waning domestic confidence”.

The watchdog's assessment also indicated the chancellor would have missed her goal of balancing the nation's books in 2029/30 by £4.1 billion without action – which included the welfare cuts, trimming planned increases in Whitehall spending, and planning reforms which are expected to boost growth.

It said she would now meet her target of covering day-to-day spending through tax receipts rather than borrowing with £9.9 billion to spare – the same ‘headroom’ she had in October.

But the OBR said there was a “significant risk” around that forecast, with only a 54% chance Ms Reeves would meet her self-imposed rule given the “very small margin compared to the risks and uncertainty”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A tit-for-tat trade war, with the UK and other nations retaliating to Mr Trump's threat to impose 20% tariffs next week, could “almost entirely eliminate” the chancellor's headroom – potentially forcing her to hike taxes or cut spending in her autumn budget.

Delivering her spring statement, Ms Reeves told MPs the threat facing Europe had “transformed” since Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine and “at the same time, the global economy has become more uncertain, bringing insecurity at home as trading patterns become more unstable and borrowing costs rise for many major economies”.