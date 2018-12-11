Downing Street confirms deadline for House of Commons vote on her Brexit deal

Theresa May will bring her Brexit deal back to the House of Commons "before January 21", the Prime Minister's official spokesman has said.

The spokesman said that Mrs May would observe the "spirit" of the EU Withdrawal Act, which requires the Prime Minister to make a statement to the Commons "before the end of January 21" if no agreement in principle has been reached with Brussels.

Prime Minister Theresa May arrives back at 10 Downing Street, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Monday December 10, 2018. See PA story POLITICS Brexit. Photo credit should read: Yui Mok/PA Wire

There was confusion at Westminster on Monday over whether the January 21 deadline applied, as a withdrawal deal has been reached.

But Commons authorities suggested it did not, saying that in principle the ratification vote could take place as late as March 28 - the day before Brexit is scheduled to happen.

The delayed Cabinet meeting which was due to take place on Tuesday will now happen on Wednesday following Prime Minister's Questions in the Commons.