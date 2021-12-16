Dr John Kyle explains decision to leave PUP citing NI Protocol differences

The Progressive Unionist Party councillor Dr John Kyle speaks in defence of the "opportunities" of the Northern Ireland Protocol in an interview with Mark Carruthers on BBC One NI's The View. He implied unionists hadn’t thought things through yet his own grasp seemed lacking

The GP, who has been with the party since 2007, leaves the position of deputy leader and will now sit as an independent on Belfast City Council.

He said: “This has been a difficult decision and is because we do not agree on how to respond to the serious problems arising from the Northern Ireland Protocol.

“We have discussed our differing approaches over many months and it is clear that while we agree that the Northern Ireland Protocol has created major difficulties for Northern Ireland and has critically undermined the Good Friday Agreement, we respectfully but strongly differ on how best to address these problems.

“My own view, shared by many other unionists, is that we need a twin track approach that seeks fundamental reform of the Protocol while looking to exploit opportunities created by Northern Ireland’s unique position.”Following Dr Kyle’s resignation, the PUP issued a statement saying: “Recent media appearances have shown how his personal opinions were differing from the party policy that we had laid out, but we had hoped that John would stay within the party and carry on the work for his community as a member of the Progressive Unionist Party

“Unfortunately that is not the case.

“Dr Kyle has been a valued member of the party for many years. Undoubtedly this is not a situation we welcome but we do wish John well and thank him for all his endeavours on behalf of our party and his service to the community.”

Three weeks ago, Dr Kyle told BBC News NI’s The View programme that the Northern Ireland Protocol could have advantages if it was reworked.

Ben Lowry