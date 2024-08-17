DUP and TUV dispute over the listing of Maze Prison buildings began in 2007

Arlene Foster was environment minister in 2007. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

The row over the Maze site centres around what to do with the remnants of the old prison buildings – and has been at the heart of a dispute between the TUV and DUP stretching back to 2007.

Just months after leaving the DUP over its decision to enter a powersharing government with Sinn Fein, Jim Allister was pushing his former party to remove planning protections for the buildings.

In November 2007 Mr Allister issued a press release highlighting what the party called “the questionable basis” on which buildings were listed.

The party now says that the DUP had previously “been forced to change course” and are “again promoting the project - no doubt on foot of an agreement with Sinn Fein”.

The DUP hasn’t answered a question from the News Letter about what its red line for any Maze development would be – but in a radio interview Paul Givan said it would not become a shrine.

Mr Allister’s 2007 letter called on then DUP environment minister, Arlene Foster, to “delist the Maze”.

At the time he said: “My primary concern was that the listing was politically motivated rather than the result of any real historical or architectural merit.

“After four months I received a reply telling me that Mrs Foster could not comply with my request because the proper process in relation to listing had been followed and citing the architectural and historical significance of the buildings as the reason for their listing.

“However, through the Freedom of information Act I obtained documentation which reveals that on the 21st January 2005 the Historic Building Council voted 5 to 1 against listing any of the buildings on the Maze site because they did ‘not feel that the buildings in the complex were unique nor had they any special architectural value’. At a subsequent meeting of the HBC this decision was reversed because the Chairman ‘suggested there was a need for members to focus on the criteria for historic interest rather than special architectural interest’.