DUP calls for unionist unity, slams Sinn Fein and Reg Empey... but silent on damning court judgement

However, the party’s media operations were tight-lipped when it came to actually address the contents of yesterday’s High Court judgment.

One press release slammed Sinn Fein’s attitude to the law, stating that its members “demonstrated their commitment to public health when they ditched the Covid rules to attend an IRA man’s funeral with hundreds of others”.

Therefore, the DUP said (in a statement in the name of Upper Bann MLA Jonathan Buckley): “They are in no place to lecture anyone.

“Indeed, when Sinn Fein blocked devolution for three years, not one single North-South meeting took place and more importantly the Bengoa hospital reforms gathered dust on the shelf.

“The NI Protocol is costing our economy £850m per year.

“Sinn Fein should speak to those in the road haulage sector to understand the challenges.

“They should speak to the people who supply our medicines to see how our constituents will have less choice and higher prices for medicines because of the protocol.

“Sinn Fein preached against majority rule but now want to ignore the views of every single unionist MLA in Stormont.

“Sinn Fein is now the party of hypocrisy. One rule for them and another for the rest of us.”

And another statement from South Belfast MLA Christopher Stalford was a riposte to criticism of the DUP’s handling of Brexit by Sir Reg Empey.

“At a time when unionism is standing united in their clear and unwavering opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol, Lord Empey’s solo run stands in stark contrast to that unity of purpose,” he said.

“The fact that the EU were forced back to the negotiating table is testament to what can be achieved when unionism stands together.

“The DUP will continue to work with all shades of unionism to remove the Irish Sea Border, as outlined in the Joint Unionist Declaration. I would encourage him to familiarise himself with that document.”

