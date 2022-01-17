DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson could contest the upcoming Assembly elections while also remaining MP for Lagan Valley at Westminster

A DUP spokesman said: “Other parties in Northern Ireland should be honest with their electorate and stop faking outrage and throwing dust in the air.

“This proposed step by the Government would bring Northern Ireland into line with other parts of the United Kingdom and encourage stability at a time when devolution is deeply unstable because of a one-sided and undemocratic Protocol.

“It was first proposed by the SDLP’s sister party in the House of Commons before Sir Jeffrey was Leader of the DUP. Therefore if parties are surprised, they were asleep at the wheel when this was being discussed in the House of Commons.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Lord Alderdice, a former Alliance Party Leader, proposed this amendment in the House of Lords which has been adopted by the Government. Others have spoken in favour of it during that debate.

“Sinn Fein talk about so-called double jobbing yet their MPs take millions of pounds in allowances but don’t sit in the House of Commons. Indeed John Finucane was found to be one of highest earning MPs with a second job working as a lawyer.”

The statements comes as opposition to a government plan to temporarily restore double-jobbing for Northern Irish politicians intensified on Sunday, amid calls for an immediate u-turn.

The UK Government is facing criticism over plans to allow MPs to retain their seats in Westminster while being elected to the Northern Ireland Assembly.

The return of the “dual mandate”, or double-jobbing, would allow DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson to contest the upcoming Assembly elections while also remaining MP for Lagan Valley at Westminster.

On Sunday, Ulster Unionist Party MLA Mike Nesbitt said the plan would “bring a blush to Vladimir Putin”.

Mr Nesbitt told BBC NI’s Sunday Politics programme: “This Government is going out of its way to prop up and support one party, and not for the first time.

“I think it is absolutely scandalous and it reeks of corruption. And this Government reeks of corruption.”

He said it did not matter if the rule change brought Northern Ireland into line with the rest of the UK.

“Why did we stop it six years ago? Why are we bringing it back now? And why are we making it time limited? I think the answer is obvious. It’s to help out one party – the DUP.”

The UK Government plan would see dual mandates returning only until the next UK general election in 2024.

The current law banning politicians from double-jobbing as MLAs and MPs came into effect in 2016.

On the same programme, Alliance Party deputy leader and North Down MP Stephen Farry called on the Government to reconsider the plan and said he hoped the House of Lords would vote against the change to the law.

He called it a “backwards step” and said there had been a lack of consultation on the issue.

“Doing this so close to an election campaign is interfering in the democratic process.”

Supporters of the amendment, Mr Farry said, were “out of touch with public opinion here”.

Sinn Fein and the SDLP have also criticised any return of double-jobbing, meaning four of the five parties that make up the Executive in Stormont have come out against the Northern Ireland Office plans.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill labelled it on Saturday a “disgraceful interference in the upcoming Assembly election”.

A spokesman for the Northern Ireland Office said: “On Wednesday, the Government tabled an amendment to the NI (Ministers, Elections and Petitions of Concern) Bill.

“This followed a proposal by Lib Dem peer and former leader of the Alliance Party in Northern Ireland Lord Alderdice, during Committee Stage in the House of Lords, which could have allowed dual mandates to have been allowed indefinitely.

“This was not opposed by his front bench.

“The Government’s proposal is for any dual mandates to be strictly time-limited to the subsequent Westminster election.

“It will enable the smoother transition between legislatures should an MP wish to take a seat in the NI Assembly, and therefore supports the objectives of the Bill in promoting greater stability.

“It will be subject to the usual parliamentary scrutiny as the Bill progresses.”

On Sunday, Mr Farry distanced his party from the role played by Lord Alderdice in the growing controversy.

“John Alderdice does not speak for the Alliance party and does not represent the Alliance Party. He is Alliance leader going back to the 1990s.

“So, we’re talking about 20 years ago. There is clear yellow water between us and him in that regard. And, fundamentally, we think he has made a poor judgment call.”

Mr Farry also rejected any suggestion that his party was motivated by a desire to contest a by-election in Lagan Valley which would be triggered if Sir Jeffrey stood down as an MP to return to the Assembly.

The Alliance Party made major inroads into the DUP majority in the constituency at the last election.

“I am angry at this proposal but the issue of a by-election in Lagan Valley is well down my list of considerations in that regard,” he said.

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry