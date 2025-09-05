DUP claims consultation on councillors strike 'an attack on Gordon Lyons' over pay dispute

Some councillors are aggrieved over a pay decision by Communities Minister Gordon Lyons. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

​The DUP has claimed a consultation on whether councillors in Northern Ireland should go on strike is an attack on its communities minister Gordon Lyons.

On Tuesday the National Association of Councillors (NAC) launched a formal consultation with all 462 local councillors to determine whether they should strike or adopt a work-to-rule in response to a 5% pay offer from the Department for Communities.

The move was branded “outrageous and indefensible” by the TUV deputy leader Ron McDowell – who said it “betrays a staggering lack of self-awareness” as ordinary people struggle with the cost of living crisis.

On Friday, the Officers of the DUP Councillors Association Paul McLean, Robert Adair, Alison Bennington and James Lawlor slammed the decision – saying the letter had “no input” from the party, which no longer has representation on the NAC Executive.

“The letter is an attack on DUP Minister Gordon Lyons and ignores the reality that the issue of the Councillor remuneration was brought to the Northern Ireland Executive for decision and was endorsed by all Ministers, including those from the Alliance Party”, they said.

The DUP councillors added: “We have spoken extensively to colleagues in the DUP and our collective message is that we will not be participating in any form of strike action.

“For us we serve the people and throughout Northern Ireland we are on the front-line, alongside our MLA and Parliamentary colleagues every day. DUP representatives consider it an honour to work for and serve our local communities and our commitment is to continue to make a difference on the ground”.

The Ulster Unionist Party has also opposed the strike action. Chairman of party’s Councillors Association, Cllr David Taylor, said: “Such action would not serve the interests of local government or the communities we represent.

“Our priority as a Party is to ensure that constituents and local ratepayers receive effective representation.