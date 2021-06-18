DUP councillor quits party, insisting it’s ‘political’, not personal

Darryn Causby has been a DUP councillor since 2011.

In a “personal statement” on his Facebook page on Friday afternoon, he said: “Today I have informed the DUP that I have resigned from the party.

“At this stage I will continue to serve my community as an independent Councillor.”

Cllr Darryn Causby.

The Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon councillor added: “I will make a fuller statement at a later stage, however this is a political matter and not a personal one.