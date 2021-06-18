DUP councillor quits party, insisting it’s ‘political’, not personal
A DUP councilllor in Portadown has quit the party, saying his decision is a “political” rather than a personal one.
Friday, 18th June 2021, 2:28 pm
Updated
Friday, 18th June 2021, 3:20 pm
Darryn Causby has been a DUP councillor since 2011.
In a “personal statement” on his Facebook page on Friday afternoon, he said: “Today I have informed the DUP that I have resigned from the party.
“At this stage I will continue to serve my community as an independent Councillor.”
The Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon councillor added: “I will make a fuller statement at a later stage, however this is a political matter and not a personal one.
“I have many great friends in the party and I wish them well.”