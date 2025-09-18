DUP councillor Henry Reilly speaking at the protest in Newry city centre on Saturday against council plans to adopt City of Sanctuary status.

The DUP is opposing Newry becoming a City of Sanctury for asylum seekers and refugees because it cannot get information on cost to ratepayers of supporting people who have no recourse to public funds, a local councillor has said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Several hundred people attended a Newry protest against the plans this month, accompanied by a smaller counter protest.

The council is seeking the award from the City of Sanctuary Local Authority Network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the website of the organisation, it began in Sheffield in 2005 and is an umbrella organisation working with over 125 local grassroots groups aiming to "create communities welcoming to people fleeing violence and persecution".

Newry Mourne and Down District Council approved joining the scheme on Monday night by a majority vote at its active and healthy communities committee, with the SDLP warning against “fearmongering”.

DUP Councillor Henry Reilly spoke at the rally organised by Newry-based protestors against the move earlier this month.

He said the committee motion will go to full council at the start of October but that it will be easily passed due to the strong Sinn Fein and SDLP majority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But we are going to oppose it on the basis that there has been no equality impact assessment,” he said.

"One of the requirements, according to the awarding body, is that the council must have a strategy which includes how to support anyone who has no recourse to public funds.

"But we cannot get any information from council officers as to what the financial implications of all this will be on ratepayers.”

The City of Sanctuary Local Authority Network website says any issues related to who enters the UK and where they are placed is a matter for national government, but that their aim is to create “safe and welcoming communities” for people once they are here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It says that such cities are committed to supporting “all people in need, without exception".

This is required, it notes, under the Care Act, Children Act, Equalities Act, and housing and homelessness legislation.

Success for a City of Sanctuary, it says, may include improvements in "homelessness prevention rates, access to stable housing, employment and skills outcomes, improvements in physical and mental health, school attendance or educational progress".

It adds that by engaging in this work, "councils often unlock additional resources and identify efficiencies that strengthen the wider system".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Applicants must develop a strategy/framework for supporting people seeking sanctuary by "embedding Sanctuary principles across council services and works” and implementing welcome, safety and inclusion “within services and beyond".

Councils must produce a written strategy which should be "co-produced as far as possible with people seeking sanctuary and organisations representing them".

The council should also have "a clear and transparent plan to support people with NRPF (No recourse to public funds)".

Speaking on Monday night, SDLP councillor Doire Finn said the move "is not about immigration powers, which are solely the responsibility of the UK Home Office, nor is it about encouraging people to come to the district".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added that "the crisis in housing, education, and healthcare is not caused by migrants, asylum seekers or any minority group" but is the result of a failure of leadership by Stormont.