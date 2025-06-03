DUP councillors have walked out from Newry Mourne and Down District Council - claiming that Irish language signs are being unilaterally enforced on some ratepayers against their wishes - and that they have been blocked from raising the issues of biological men using women's toilets.

The concerns were raised in a statement today issued by councillors Callum Bowsie, Glyn Hanna, Jonathan Jackson, Alan Lewis and Henry Reilly.

“The DUP took the regrettable decision to withdraw from the council meeting this evening (Monday) due to the continued disrespect towards the DUP and those we represent, namely forcing through Irish signage without the consent of unionists and refusing to allow the DUP to debate important issues in full council meetings," they said.

The News Letter has repeatedly reported concerns from local ratepayers and councillors about Irish language signs being erected in their areas against their wishes in the borough.

"Firstly, in relation to bilingual town gateway signage, we have expressed our concerns with the council installing Irish leading signage in towns where the vast majority of residents do not identify with or use the Irish language.

"In 2023, the council consulted District Electoral Area (DEA) Forums and yet despite not all DEAs in the council area voting for bilingual gateway signs, this has been completely ignored."

They said they have engaged in the debate on such signs in good faith through the council’s Equality and Good Relations Reference Group (EGRRG for six years).

However, after 12 meetings on this topic they said that "majority rule" by Sinn Fein, SDLP and Alliance has resulted in them "systematically" imposing Irish signage in every town throughout the district without any regard for the wishes of those communities.

This, they said, goes against the European Charter for Regional or Minority Languages.

Given that EGRRG is a non-statutory meeting group, they now believe they are wasting their time with it and are withdrawing from it until further notice.

They also referred to the recent Supreme Court ruling that women are defined by biological sex and not chosen gender identity.

The councillor said it was "disappointing that such an important and current issue was not allowed to be discussed in an open council meeting because it was deemed to be ‘controversial’ and must instead be discussed at the Good Relations group".

"While our motion was denied a public debate, moments later a controversial motion from Sinn Fein which has nothing to do with this council regarding Irish presidential elections being extended to Northern Ireland was allowed to be fully debated during the same full council meeting.

"This is the disparity shown towards unionists on only one evening and doesn’t even scratch the surface of what our party has had to endure in Newry, Mourne and Down District Council for many years. The inequality towards unionists is a persistent problem and must end.”