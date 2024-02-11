Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ms Little Pengelly was speaking after DUP Lords Dodds and Morrow together with DUP MP Sammy Wilson published an essay in Saturday's News Letter which was sharply critical of the Safeguarding the Union deal delivered recently by Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris.

The deal was intended to address unionist concerns about the impact of the Northern Ireland Protocol, which all four unionist parties originally said was damaging the union in trade and constitutional terms.

DUP Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly strongly defended her party's decision to go back into government after it was criticised in an essay by senior party figures Lord Nigel Dodds, Lord Maurce Morrow and Sammy Wilson MP. Photo: BBC NI Sunday Politics.

The DUP has now returned to Stormont after a two year boycott over the matter, in light of the deal. But some senior figures have openly criticised the deal in the Commons and the Lords, and now in the pages of the News Letter.

Speaking on BBC Inside Politics today, presenter Mark Carruther asked Ms Little-Pengelly how stable she thought the fledgling Stormont executive is in the medium to long term "when your own party is so clearly divided on the way forward?"

He added: "You will know yesterday three senior DUP figures Sammy Wilson, and Lord Lords Dodson Morrow, wrote a piece in the News Letter saying that despite reassurances from Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, the Irish Sea border remains in place and the DUP seven tests have not been met?"

Ms Little-Pengelly responded: "Look, people will come to their own conclusions and their own views. But it is as simple as this; The DUP party executive, a significant body, has made a decision and that decision was based on the very very detailed presentation of all of these matters that took place over a significant number of hours.

"That decision has been made, and that was made on the basis that Sir Jeffrey achieved a significant number of things in relation to this proposal and this deal, and that included protecting and ensuring unfettered, internal UK trade."

Mr Carruthers responded: "Is Nigel Dodds just howling into the night at this point, is that what you're saying? Nobody's listening; over and done with; the executive is there; we carry on?"

Ms Little-Pengelly responded: "As I've said, people will have different views and opinions. But the party executive made their decision and that decision was to move forward and to get back into the executive, get back into government and try to deliver.

"And that was on the basis of a good and fair deal Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has achieved. Jeffrey has been very clear; Did he achieve everything that he sought to achieve? No. But no negotiation is ever perfect and there is more yet to do. But what he has achieved is significant; it is significantly more than most people thought that he could have achieved.

"And absolutely critical to that is that he has achieved the unfettered free flow of trade internal to this United Kingdom, and he's removed the barriers to that. And that was an absolutely key issue."

Mr Carruthers countered: "It sounds like you're not even saying the seven tests have been met or that the Irish Sea border has gone, which is interesting?"

Mr Little-Pengelly replied that she could not get into the whole detail due to time constraints, but added that she can go through all seven tests and point to "where we have significant change".

But the BBC presenter challenged her choice of words.

"Significant change is not the same as delivering the seven tests," he replied. "The point is, you haven't persuaded people like Lords Dodds and Morrow and Sammy Wilson."