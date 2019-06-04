DUP: Donald Trump’s critics more comfortable with student union politics

Jeffrey Donaldson has suggested that politicians joining in the anti-Trump protests are more comfortable with “the politics of the students union” than true diplomacy.

His DUP colleagues Ian Paisley and Paul Givan last year met Mr Trump in Washington, with Mr Paisley inviting him to one day visit Northern Ireland.

The MP said the US is the closest ally of the UK, and that “the office of president should be respected”.

“As the closest ally of the United Kingdom, the United States of America and the office of president should be respected.

“Donald Trump is visiting the United Kingdom to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

“Many of those protesting against Donald Trump appear happy to overlook D-Day’s significance as one of the most decisive moments in the fight against fascism in the Second World War.

“Politicians joining the protests similarly demonstrate they are more comfortable with the politics of the students union than in international diplomacy and building ties with the UK’s closest ally and largest export market.

“Not everyone will agree with Donald Trump – that is the nature of democracy.

“But a state visit is a demonstration of friendly relations between two sovereign states, not a referendum on Donald Trump’s election pledges. Instead of pulling up the drawbridge and shouting from the sidelines, we should be seeking to build and maintain such diplomatic relations with other countries.”