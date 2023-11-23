DUP: Donaldson US trip rescheduled for "early 2024"
A party spokesman has told the News Letter “Sir Jeffrey had planned an Autumn visit to Washington but cancelled the visit after the terrorist attack on Israel as the Foreign Relations focus in Washington is currently on the Middle East. We plan to reschedule the visit for early 2024.”
There has been speculation that a trip planned for next week was cancelled amid a failure so far to reach a deal between the DUP and the Government.
The Belfast Telegraph reports that both the Secretary of State and Sir Jeffrey Donaldson postponed trips, planned for next week, where both men had been due to meet a range of high-profile figures. US sources quoted in the paper said they believed that the trip was planned amid the backdrop of a deal.
Yesterday in Parliament, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson emphasised processes at the sea border. The DUP leader asked the Secretary of State to work with him to ensure that “where goods are moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland they are not subject to EU customs processes that are neither necessary or fair or right. Save for animal health and the risk of smuggling that there should not be checks on those goods”.
Speaking to the BBC’s Nolan Show this morning TUV leader Jim Allister asked: “What is it that makes us subject to customs checks on goods coming from GB? What makes us subject to that is EU law as specified in Article 5? Article 5 puts the border between NI and GB – not under UK law, but under EU law – and EU law requires those checks. So unless and until that supervision and control by the EU is gone – then there is no achievement of what is being suggested”.
On speculation about a deal on checks on the sea border, the Alliance Party’s Sorcha Eastwood told the programme: “I’m not sure that’s something that’s going to be enough – and that’s a problem for us all frankly”. Asked if Alliance would be comfortable with Sir Jeffrey Donaldson getting what he wants from a deal, the Lagan Valley MLA said: “I’m not sure that he knows what he wants. What is it that he wants? There is no corporate message coming from the DUP en masse. You’re hearing different variations on a theme, and that’s an issue”.