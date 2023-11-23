The DUP are downplaying the significance of media reports on cancelled US trips by Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and the Secretary of State.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is awaiting action from the Government over long-running talks to address unionist concerns on post-Brexit trading arrangements. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

A party spokesman has told the News Letter “Sir Jeffrey had planned an Autumn visit to Washington but cancelled the visit after the terrorist attack on Israel as the Foreign Relations focus in Washington is currently on the Middle East. We plan to reschedule the visit for early 2024.”

There has been speculation that a trip planned for next week was cancelled amid a failure so far to reach a deal between the DUP and the Government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Belfast Telegraph reports that both the Secretary of State and Sir Jeffrey Donaldson postponed trips, planned for next week, where both men had been due to meet a range of high-profile figures. US sources quoted in the paper said they believed that the trip was planned amid the backdrop of a deal.

Yesterday in Parliament, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson emphasised processes at the sea border. The DUP leader asked the Secretary of State to work with him to ensure that “where goods are moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland they are not subject to EU customs processes that are neither necessary or fair or right. Save for animal health and the risk of smuggling that there should not be checks on those goods”.

Speaking to the BBC’s Nolan Show this morning TUV leader Jim Allister asked: “What is it that makes us subject to customs checks on goods coming from GB? What makes us subject to that is EU law as specified in Article 5? Article 5 puts the border between NI and GB – not under UK law, but under EU law – and EU law requires those checks. So unless and until that supervision and control by the EU is gone – then there is no achievement of what is being suggested”.