​Unionists have queried democratic support for dividing Northern Ireland from the UK after Colum Eastwood called for the next Irish government to plan for it.

The SDLP MP told the BBC’s Sunday Politics programme that conversations about an Irish unity referendum had “moved to a different level” since Brexit in 2016.

But DUP Leader Gavin Robinson pushed back. "The Irish General Election results were a clear indicator of where a border poll appeared on the average Irish voter’s priority list," he said.

"There are clearly significant issues facing an incoming Government in Dublin and issues like housing and health matter far more than chasing constitutional pipedreams. That ironically is something shared on both sides of the border.

"Nationalist parties in Northern Ireland have failed to significantly shift the dial in terms of support for a united Ireland; despite all the claims made in the wake of the UK leaving the European Union. Their desire now is for Dublin to step up and persuade Northern Ireland alongside their own disinterested electorate.

"None of this should mean that unionism can be complacent. There is a real need to signpost the benefits that come with being part of the United Kingdom. Whilst nationalism is eternally focused on destabilising Northern Ireland, unionism needs to be focused on making NI work for everyone.”

TUV leader Jim Allister said it was ironic that Mr Eastwood said he wanted to bring unionists with him – only days after the SDLP helped vote through Stormont’s approval for the NI Protocol – despite unanimous unionist opposition.

“Mr Eastwood and his party clearly don’t do irony!" Mr Allister said. The "most striking" part of Mr Eastwood’s dream is his call to 'make it happen in a way that brings people [unionists] with us', he added,

“This, within days of the SDLP cheerleading for the gerrymandering of the Protocol vote in Stormont, so as to ensure unanimous unionist opposition could be ignored, is rich indeed.