Responding to Ulster Unionist criticism of the DUP’s twenty years at the helm of unionism, Phillip Brett says the UUP had lost their way, as he hits out at ‘inaccurate’ claims by Mike Nesbitt.

The former UUP leader had accused the DUP of getting every "big ticket" decision wrong and said that they chose to ignore the "destabilising" effects of Brexit. The DUP overtook their rivals as the main voice of unionism two decades ago.

Mr Nesbitt also said that the DUP was playing a republican tune by keeping the institutions at Stormont down.

North Belfast MLA Phillip Brett said: “Rather than blame others, he should accept that his colleagues lost their way and allowed republicans to run rings around them. Whilst his statement is riddled with inaccuracies including about St Andrews, he fails to mention that it was our strength in negotiations that forced Dublin, London and Washington to make republicans abandon their opposition to policing.”

The 2006 St Andrews deal, which saw the DUP and Sinn Fein enter government together for the first time, has been hotly contested between the two main unionist parties. Ulster Unionists have long accused the DUP of making fundamental errors in the deal – particularly around the issue of how Northern Ireland’s first minister is elected.

Mike Nesbitt said “had the DUP stuck with the original rules for electing a First Minister, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson would be nominating the FM and Michelle O’Neill would remain as dFM”. Ulster Unionists have said the rule change was an attempt by the DUP to scare unionist voters into voting for them to stop a Sinn Fein first minister.

However, the DUP have argued that the 1998 Belfast Agreement would have had the same outcome. The party’s Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart has said that although unionism remains the largest designation in the assembly “it seems unrealistic to imagine that Sinn Fein having won both more votes and more seats in an election would have been content to fill the deputy first minister’s position”.