DUP hits out at A5 'GAA road' claim: Gaelic boss Jarlath Burns 'has some cheek', says MLA Deborah Erskine

GAA President Jarlath Burns (left) called the 53-mile A5 a 'GAA road' while joining protestors against farmers' legal action on Wednesday (2nd). Photo: Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye

The head of the GAA has ‘some cheek’ trying to claim a 53-mile road through Co Tyrone, a DUP MLA has said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jarlath Burns described the A5 as ‘a GAA road’, largely because part of it is the route to a major Gaelic Athletic Association centre for the county – the £8m Garvaghey Centre, in the countryside between Omagh and Ballygawley.

The GAA president was speaking outside a court hearing on Wednesday (2nd), which formed part of legal action from farmers challenging the start of a £2bn overhaul of the road – legal action the GAA opposes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Said Mr Burns: “Getting the A5 properly upgraded is a human rights issue.

The A5 runs from Londonderry City to Aughnacloy, close to Northern Ireland's border with the Republic.

“It is a GAA road, if you want to call it that, because Tyrone's main GAA centre is on it.

“There have been so many lives lost. I think it is a responsibility on all of us to get this road upgraded.”

His words earned the ire of unionists, who have accused him of trying to make a territorial claim to a major transport route.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DUP Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA Deborah Erskine described the GAA president’s words as ‘ill-founded and disgracefully tone deaf’.

The route of the A5.

She said “Mr Burns has some cheek describing an investment in the proposed new A5 upgrade as a “GAA road”.

“His comments are ill-founded and disgracefully tone deaf given the wider issues currently under consideration.”

She went on to argue that the GAA is “trying to impose their views as more important” than the landowners who have launched legal action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is also a need to recognise that local farmers and their communities are being impacted and they need to be treated fairly as part of this process,” she said. “Those communities have human rights.

Deborah Erskine MLA called Jarlath Burns' comments 'tone deaf'.

“People will be flabbergasted at the behaviour and output from elements of the GAA. It must be and will be called out. It is the hard-earned money of taxpayers that will pay for road infrastructure projects – no one person or entity can lay claim to a road.”

Ulster Unionist MLA Diana Armstrong demanded Mr Burns retract his comments, describing his words as “entirely inflammatory” and “totally unhelpful”.

“Territorial claims have no place in a peaceful society,” she said. “We are all required to live together in a peaceful society where everyone respects each other’s spaces, cultures, and traditions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Current plans are to transform the A5 into a dual carriageway linking Londonderry City with Aughnacloy close to the border, but doing so will affect more than 3,000 acres of land on over 300 farms.

The A5 outside Derry-Londonderry. Picture: Martin McKeown/InPress

Vesting orders for the scheme’s first phase have already been issued, though many farmers in the area want the scheme stopped due to concerns over loss of land and noise.

The upgrade was first proposed in 2007, but only given a green light by Stormont last year. Initial work was due to begin on a stretch of the A5 from Strabane to Ballygawley early this year, but has been delayed by the legal challenge.