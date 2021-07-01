DUP in crisis - LIVE UPDATES - MLA quits party the morning after Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is ratified as new leader

LiveDUP in crisis - LIVE UPDATES - MLA quits party the morning after Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is ratified as new leader

The DUP has descended into crisis again after one of its MLAs quit the party the morning after Sir Jeffrey Donaldson was officially ratified as new leader.

By Andrew Quinn
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 9:09 am
Updated Thursday, 1st July 2021, 9:24 am

Sir. Jeffrey Donaldson arrives at the Stormont Hotel on Wednesday evening where he was officially ratified as the new leader of the DUP. Included is DUP MLA, Pam Cameron. (Photo: Presseye)

DUP MLA Alex Easton has quit the party the morning after Sir Jeffrey Donaldson was officially ratified as the new leader.

Mr. Easton says he intends to remain in the Assembly as an independent unionist.

Mr. Easton joined the DUP more than 21 years ago and said his decision to quit the party was because it had “no respect, discipline or decency”.

