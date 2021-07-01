LiveDUP in disarray - LIVE UPDATES - MLA resignation means for first time in history Sinn Fein has more seats in Assembly than DUP
The resignation of DUP MLA, Alex Easton, means for the first time in history, Sinn Fein has the most number of MLA seats in the Assembly in Stormont.
Last updated: Thursday, 01 July, 2021, 10:47
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson to swap Westminster for Stormont in nine months (or earlier if possible)
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said the next Assembly election would be a “defining moment for Northern Ireland”.
“Make no mistake there are those who will treat next year’s Assembly election as a referendum on a border poll that would plunge Northern Ireland into division and instability at a time when we need to be building a stable and united community,” he said.
“More than ever unionists and those who care about peace and stability must come together to resist this threat.”
The new DUP leader said unionist parties had to acknowledge that many pro-Union people were not voting for them.
“The pace of social change this past decade cannot be ignored by those who wish to represent a majority of the people who live here,” he said.
“At a time when there is no evidence that a majority of people in Northern Ireland would wish to change our constitutional status, unionist parties are failing to secure a majority of votes in Province-wide elections.
“This should serve as a ‘wake up’ call to all unionist parties and a clear sign of where there is considerable room for expansion. I don’t expect this party will ever be able to win the support of every unionist voter, but we must make it a warm house for those who share our vision on the Union from whatever background they may come.”
Sir. Jeffrey Donaldson gives his first speech as the newly elected leader of the DUP
MLA quits party the morning after Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is ratified as new leader
Stormont Assembly member Alex Easton has resigned from the DUP, citing a lack of “respect, discipline or decency” within the party as one of the reasons he is quitting.
Mr Easton announced his decision in a statement reported by the Co Down Spectator and Belfast Telegraph on Thursday.
His decision was made public on Sir Jeffrey Donaldson’s first full day as DUP leader and comes after two months of unprecedented internal turmoil for the party.
“It is with great sadness and hurt that I find myself doing one of the hardest things in my life and resigning from the DUP,” Mr Easton’s statement said.
“I have had to stand back and watch as colleagues tear themselves apart, brief against other colleagues and run to the media in order to hurt each other on a daily basis. There is no respect, discipline or decency, I have just had enough.
“This is not something that I want to be a part of as a unionist – it is not Alex Easton. No matter who people supported during the recent leadership contest, I find elements from both sides are equally to blame for recent events, and it continues.”
Alex Easton said he had given 21 years of his life to the DUP. He said it had been an “extremely lonely” experience at times and “few have cared how I have felt”.
He said: “Unionism is in my heart and soul, and I crave unity for the unionist community. I am not getting this from any of the unionist parties or their leaders at present. The Union is slowly being eroded from beneath our feet.
“We have a Westminster Government who are destroying the DUP – through their actions over the head of unionism and with their implementation of the Protocol. I look to the east across the Irish Sea every morning and see a British Government that don’t show any care, love or affection for the unionist people or our cause of keeping this country together.
“They have sold our birth right from under us with the Protocol, they just don’t understand us. They will do anything it takes to appease the republican movement.”
In his resignation statement, Alex Easton also criticised Sinn Fein and the Irish Government. He wished new DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson well in his new role.
“All I can see are the various strands of unionism, tearing themselves apart, time after time, and allowing our opponents to keep chipping away towards their goal of a border poll,” he said. “I would like to see a positive and proactive unionism, not a reactive and submissive unionism.
“The challenge for the new leader of the DUP, and for Doug Beattie, Jim Allister and Billy Hutchinson, is to come together under a united unionist banner and provide proper leadership, putting egos aside for the good of the Union before it is too late.”
He added: “I know there will be consequences for my actions, but I am not interested in attacking the DUP or briefing against my former colleagues.
“I hope that they feel the same way about me and won’t try to discredit me. I am only interested in working on the ground for all of my constituents across North Down.”