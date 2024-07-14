Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

DUP leader Gavin Robinson has issued a statement of revulsion over the gun attack on former US president Donald Trump.

The newly-returned MP for East Belfast made the comments after a gunman, Thomas Matthew Crooks, aged 20 and from a suburb of Pittsburgh, fired unsuccessfully at Mr Trump before being killed himself.

Mr Robinson said: “Political rallies are an important part of any democracy.

"The attempted murder of US Presidential candidate Donald Trump is a sickening effort to disrupt democracy.

"There are some who would rather see a politician dead than elected.

"The security / close protection team must get it right every time, whilst the shooter only needs to get it right once.”

This phrase has echoes of the statement issued by the IRA after it tried and failed to kill Margaret Thatcher in the 1984 Brighton Bombing (which left five others dead and dozens wounded).

The IRA had said at the time: “Today we were unlucky, but remember we have only to be lucky once – you will have to be lucky always.”