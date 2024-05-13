DUP leader criticises 'irrational claims' by government on its Rwanda policy's applicability to Northern Ireland

DUP leader Gavin Robinson has criticised 'irrational claims' by the government that the Rwanda policy could apply in Northern Ireland. The East Belfast MP has in the past warned against the government walking into “the creation of an immigration sea border in the Irish Sea”. Photo: Jonathan McCambridge/PA Wire

The DUP leader has said government claims that the Rwanda policy could extend equally to Northern Ireland “irrational” – despite that view being stated as fact in the Safeguarding the Union deal which the party backed.

Gavin Robinson MP was responding to the High Court ruling that the Illegal Migration Act won’t be applicable in the province because of the Windsor Framework.

The East Belfast MP said: ‘‘The DUP has repeatedly warned that the Government’s efforts on immigration would not apply in Northern Ireland. The Government repeatedly closed its mind to the incompatibility of their legislation with the Northern Ireland Protocol, yet our concerns have been accepted by the High Court in Belfast this morning.

“Whilst today’s judgement does not come as a surprise, it does blow the Government’s irrational claims that the Rwanda scheme could extend equally to Northern Ireland completely out of the water. We presented the Government with an opportunity during the passage of the Safety of Rwanda Bill in the House of Commons and the Lords to accept an amendment which would have put beyond doubt what it claims to be the case around the operation of the scheme. It is telling that it chose not to do so”.

The News Letter asked the DUP if it is now distancing itself from some of the claims in the command paper.

A spokesperson said: “We have been clear, before and since the publication of the Command Paper that we believed the Government were wrong in their analysis on this issue and called on them to act. The Command Paper put forward the Government’s view in this area but also indicated that immigration policy must be a UK-wide matter. Following the High Court ruling, it is imperative that steps are taken to ensure that decisions taken by Parliament are applicable in all parts of the United Kingdom. In this case, we not only identified the issue long before this court ruling but will work to ensure that solutions are delivered.”