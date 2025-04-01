DUP leader Gavin Robinson says he is "putting down a marker" over Irish language signs at Belfast Grand Central Station because he believes they have breached processes on equality impact assessment, community consultations and Executive buy-in on controversial matters.

Sinn Fein Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins has prompted controversy by announcing she intends to take all signs out of the station six months after it was opened in order to replace them with bilingual Irish-English signs.

But Mr Robinson says they are challenging the approach of Sinn Fein.

"We're putting down a marker on how we do politics in Northern Ireland, on how, when you engage in significant and controversial issues, there are mechanisms through which they should be discussed, and agreement should be reached," he said.

Stormont Infrastructure minister Liz Kimmins speaking to media in Parliament Buildings Stormont. Picture date: Tuesday March 25, 2025.

Grand Central Station opened six months ago after years of public consultation and public buy-in and discussions about all of these issues, he told the Nolan Show.

But after operating for six months without any difficulty, he said, Infrastructure Liz Kimminns took a different position from her predecessor and party colleague John O'Dowd and decided "squander" £145,000 on "a significant and controversial matter" which should therefore by definition have come before the Executive; And all this was done without political discussion, community engagement, consultation or an Equality Impact Assessment (EQIA) he added.

Mr Robinson asked what was the point of local communities around the station from Sandy Row or the Grosvenor Road and TransLink engaging for years on these issues, only to find that somebody "sitting at the top of the tree" made a unilateral decision without asking them.

The DUP leader also said that one of the foreign language options on the ticket machines must be removed to make space for Irish to be installed.

"But on the ministers whim, she's decided that she's going to delete - who knows, French, Spanish, German, Polish?"

The MP said that he understands that pre-action letters have already been issued for a legal challenge to the decision.

"We have members of my party who are fluent in Irish. We have elected representatives in my party who are fluent in Irish. Irish doesn't offend me," he said.