Sir Jeffrey also revealed that a number of DUP MLAs have been appointed to engage with other Stormont parties and civil servants to look at the possible shape of a Programme for Government.

The move represents a signal not only to local parties but also Downing Street that the DUP is serious about re-establishing the devolved institutions once the party is satisfied the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill will become law.

Speaking to DUP activists in the Newry and Armagh constituency on Friday evening, Sir Jeffrey said: “During the election campaign, we indicated that we believed in devolved government and wanted to see the long shadow of the Protocol removed so that we could see the re-establishment of the Northern Ireland Assembly and the full function of the Northern Ireland Executive. That remains our position.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said the Government’s Bill will remove the ‘long shadow of the protocol’ from NI if the laws are enacted, along with associated regulations to implement their provisions

“We are closely examining the details of the Bill but it is our view that if this Bill becomes law, alongside regulations, it will remove that long shadow of the Protocol from Northern Ireland. It will, in our view, restore our place in the Union and allow a restoration of the equilibrium in Northern Ireland.”

The DUP leader said he and his party want to fully participate in a newly-established Northern Ireland Executive, particularly to implement the other elements of its 5-point plan for the economy and society.

“I have appointed a number of DUP MLAs to engage with other parties and the Civil Service to engage in discussions on what a future programme for government may contain. As well the ongoing daily work being undertaken by our own ministerial team, we are also working with both the Minister of Health and Minister of Justice on groups looking at the future of our health system and the need to tackle online harm.”

Sir Jeffrey stressed that moves towards restoring the devolved institutions could happen once the DUP is certain that the legislation introduced by the Government will become law.

“If we get new arrangements that restore our position within the United Kingdom then Northern Ireland can move forward on devolved matters,” he added.

Pressure has been mounting on the DUP to end its Stormont boycott after Foreign Secretary Liz Truss introduced the Bill which, if enacted, could make radical changes to the Protocol.

Downing Street had wanted the DUP to signal clearly that they would agree to the nomination of a Speaker at Stormont shortly after the legislation was introduced to the House of Commons.

The News Letter has learnt that the Cabinet fear that without some reciprocal move by the DUP the Bill might face difficulties going through Parliament, particularly if a large number of Tory backbenchers decide to oppose it. Government patience was reported to be “running thin” with the DUP over the impasse, with Sir Jeffrey’s party holding to its stance given the limited trust it has left in Boris Johnson.

Threats of a trade war and no compromise over the Protocol from Brussels over the last 48 hours has strengthened the resolve of the DUP to hold out until they are certain the Bill will be enacted, party sources said yesterday.

European Commission vice-President Maros Sefcovic has been accused of worsening relations with the unionist community by saying the EU will never allow any goods from GB flowing into NI to be exempt from border checks. Mr Sefcovic told the Belfast Telegraph yesterday that local firms would almost certainly lose access to the Single Market if the legislation is enacted at Westminster.

Meanwhile, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson tonight issued an appeal for anyone with information about the murder of Glenn Quinn two years ago to contact the police.

Mr Quinn, 47, was found beaten to death at his home Carrickfergus on January 4, 2020 by a gang believed to be connected with the South East Antrim UDA faction.