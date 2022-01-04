DUP man lashes out: ‘I catered for GAA – so why should Sinn Fein refuse request to honour the Queen?’

A mural for a GAA club in Dungiven, named after dead INLA paramilitary Kevin Lynch

The row began when the DUP sought permission to plant a tree in Belfast’s vast Stormont estate as part of a UK-wide scheme marking the Queen’s Platinum Jubliee this year.

In a written reply, Conor Murphy – the former south Armagh IRA man who is now NI’s finance minster – declined.

He wrote: “Since 2016, my department’s policy on commemorative structures or planting on the grounds of the Stormont estate is to approve only those requests which commemorate international events such as World Aids Day, International Labour Day or Holocaust Memorial Day.

“This extends to the installation of plaques, benches or similar structures.

“I therefore cannot give approval for a tree to be planted on the estate but I wish you well in marking this event.”

Last year, Sinn Fein vetoed three separate centenary commemorations; one to place a memorial stone in Stormont’s grounds, one to plant a rose bush, and another to light up Belfast City Hall.

Now East Antrim DUP MP Sammy Wilson has said: “Conor Murphy has once again shown us that despite Sinn Fein’s rhetoric about inclusiveness, the whole ethos of his party is to exclude Unionists...

“I contrast Conor Murphy’s behaviour with the choices I made when I was finance minister [in 2009 to 2013].

“That period coincided with the 125th anniversary of the GAA and I was approached by Gerry Adams to allow a tree to be planted in Stormont to commemorate and celebrate that anniversary.”

Mr Wilson said “despite the reservations I had” (such as the ongoing naming of GAA grounds after IRA men, and its former ban on police officers playing gaelic sports), “I nevertheless recognised that Stormont grounds were public property and was pleased that those who were nationalists wished to have their sporting activities recognised in that public space”.

He “therefore acceded to their request for an event to mark the anniversary” – but “clearly Conor Murphy and Sinn Fein do not share the same values... their petty exclusiveness should be a reminder to all who think that there would be no harm in a Sinn Fein First Minister”.

Steve Aiken, the UUP chairman of Stormont’s Finance Committee, said: “Whether Sinn Fein likes it or not, the Queen is the Head of State of the United Kingdom, and that includes Northern Ireland.

“The Ulster Unionist Party wants to promote a confident and inclusive unionism based on the principles of mutual respect, tolerance and understanding.

“It is therefore very disappointing that Sinn Fein continues to demonstrate this level of intolerance towards anything that represents unionism.

“It also shows to all right-minded people that when Mary Lou McDonald talks of reconciliation, it is only on republican terms. This is, to say the least, not a great start to understanding in 2022.”

Sinn Fein responded: “The long-established practice in relation to the use of the Stormont Estate prohibits the installation of memorial plaques, benches and similar structures.

“Trees can be planted, but only for international events such as World Aids Day or International Labour Day.

“The Finance Minister is simply adhering to this established approach. If the main political parties want to bring forward a new and agreed approach, I am sure the Finance Minister would be happy to consider this.”

