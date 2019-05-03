DUP man who made offensive 'Mong' remarks fails to get re-elected to ABC Council

A DUP councillor, who had apologised after making offensive 'Mong' remarks, has failed to be re-elected to Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council.

Robert Smith had been standing in the Craigavon District Electoral Area but failed to reach the quota this election having polled 1235 votes.

Margaret Tinsley with her family

He left the count at Banbridge Leisure Centre this evening in a distressed state with some eyewitnesses saying he was in tears.

Earlier in the week the mother of a child with Downs Syndrome took offence at his comment on Facebook after his motorbike was stolen and he referred to the thief as a 'Mong'.

Re-elected without reaching the quota was SDLP Cllr Declan McAlinden. Cllr McAlinden polled 1544 votes and joins his party colleague Thomas Larkham on the council.

He said: "This has been a massive result for the SDLP in Craigavon and indeed Upper Bann. From Dolores Kelly won her seat back in 2016, the party representatives have been working solidly on the ground, dealing with issues that affect the local community. People have rewarded us with these two seat.

Declan McAlinden

"I would like to thank the party stalwarts from the past including Mary McAlinden, Sean McKavanagh, Brid Rogers and Dolores Kelly.

"I want to thank the people who came out to deliver us this massive vote," he said.

Re-elected was DUP Cllr Margaret Tinsley who also failed to reach the quota but achieved a respectable 1508 votes.

They join Kenneth Twyble (UUP) and Catherine Nelson (Sinn Fein) on the council.