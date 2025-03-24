DUP meets women's group at Stormont - weeks after Sinn Fein branded them 'disgraceful' for demanding single sex spaces

​The DUP has met a women’s group which has been campaigning for single sex spaces to be protected – saying that their voices “must be heard and respected”.

The meeting at Stormont ​on Monday comes amid a growing backlash across the UK against men who identify as women using female facilities.

Many public bodies already operate a ‘self-id’ policy, whereby anyone can choose their own sex based on their own perception of their gender identity. The policy is broadly supported by Sinn Fein, Alliance and the SDLP.

Men have also been accepted into women’s sports, causing outrage globally – but last week First Minister Michelle O’Neill ruled out answering questions on the issue after being pressed by the DUP’s Jonathan Buckley and the TUV’s Timothy Gaston.

DUP MLAs meet members of the Women's Rights Network Northern Ireland at Stormont. Photo: DUP

Speaking after a meeting between Women’s Rights Network Northern Ireland and DUP representatives at Stormont, North Down DUP MLA Peter Martin said the DUP will “continue to be a strong voice for women’s rights and the protection of single-sex spaces”.

Mr Martin said the meeting was “very positive” and focused on “vital issues, ensuring that women’s voices are heard and respected”.

He added: “There was genuine warmth and practical engagement by both sides.

“We have already seen the aggressive dismissal of WRN’s concerns when they appeared before the Executive Office Committee. The attitude displayed by Sinn Fein, the Alliance Party, and the SDLP towards these genuine, common-sense concerns was nothing short of disgraceful.

“Women have the right to raise questions about their safety and dignity without being silenced or ridiculed.

“We now have the bizarre situation where the First Minister refuses to answer even the most basic questions on the protection of single-sex spaces.

“This is an issue that affects women’s safety and privacy, yet Michelle O’Neill seems determined to avoid any meaningful discussion. That’s unsustainable”.