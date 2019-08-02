DUP MLA Trevor Clarke ‘open to scrutiny’ of standards commissioner

DUP MLA Trevor Clarke has denied any wrongdoing after concerns were raised about a potential conflict of interest due to his work with a planning consultancy firm.

The South Antrim MLA told the News Letter he is “open to the scrutiny” of the Northern Ireland Assembly Commissioner for Standards.

But, with no commissioner in place due to the ongoing Stormont stalemate, it is unclear when or if any investigation might take place.

The Irish News reported earlier this week that Mr Clarke is a partner with a firm known as Versatile Consultancy, which offers assistance to planning applicants.

The newspaper also reported comments from Sir Alistair Graham, former chairman of the Committee on Standards in Public Life, who said: “Initially it seems to me that this MLA is involved in a major conflict of interest between his public responsibilities and his private business interests.”

Mr Clarke’s wife, Linda, is a councillor at Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council and was present during the March 19 meeting of the planning committee, according to the minutes for the meeting on the council website.

Mr Clarke addressed that committee meeting. Mrs Clarke is listed as a ‘non-committee member’.

The South Antrim MLA, in an interview with the News Letter, said: “This is not some sort of scoop.

“I declared the fact that I work with Versatile. It’s on my declaration of interests (at the Assembly).

“But because of suggestions by another newspaper I’ve left myself open to the scrutiny of the commissioner.”

Asked about his family links to Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough council, Mr Clarke said: “I’m glad you raised that because that’s actually a very good point. The two occasions (when) my wife was in the chamber when I was there, I was there as a member of the public. The very first time, my wife asked for advice on that. As long as I had no pecuniary interest, which I hadn’t, then apparently it was fine.”

He added: “On the occasions she was there, she neither proposed nor seconded anything.”

In a statement to the News Letter, an Assembly spokesperson said: “Since the expiry of the previous commissioner for standards’ tenure, any complaints received by the Commissioner’s Office are acknowledged, recorded and will be passed to the next commissioner as soon as one is appointed.”

Mr Clarke said: “It’s not my fault there is no commissioner. I can’t comment on what they may or may not say. Ultimately, that will be for the commissioner when they come back to decide. When that commissioner will be in post, I don’t know. I don’t have a crystal ball on that.”

He added: “I have been, I believe, open and transparent the whole way through the process. Versatile is not something that I have hid from the public domain.”

A DUP spokesman said: “It is important those in public office are seen to hold to the highest standards in transparency. Whether it is the Northern Ireland Local Government Commissioner for Standards or the Northern Ireland Assembly Commissioner for Standards, these are the proper mechanisms to investigate this matter. The party will consider the findings of any investigation.”