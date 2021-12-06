DUP MLAs expected to have free vote in Stormont bill to ban hunting with dogs

Members of the Down Bloodhounds pictured during the Maghera Hunt. Photos Emma and Paul Byrne Photography

Jim Wells said his party is expected to give its members a conscience vote on the private members bill brought by Alliance MLA John Blair.

He said that the last time a hunting ban was debated at Stormont, in the the early 2000s, members were given a free vote.

No one from the DUP’s press office was able to confirm if the party would be allowing members a conscience vote.

Mr Wells said: “I remember when it was debated the last time – Ian Paisley Junior, Jim Shannon and Maurice Morrow voted against the ban, whilst a lot of us voted for it.

“I’ve always been against the killing of mammals with hounds.”

Of today’s debate, he said: “You could be pretty sure the Greens and Alliance will be voting for it, beyond that I think it could go any way.”

Northern Ireland remains the only part of the UK where hunting wild mammals with dogs is still permitted.

The private members bill aims to bring the Province into line with the rest of the United Kingdom.

Hunting with dogs has been banned in England, Scotland, and Wales since the early 2000s.

The bill will be open for debate on the floor of the Assembly today after gaining significant support during a public consultation with nearly 80% of the 18,000 respondents in favour of a ban.

It is understood to be the largest consultation response in Stormont’s history.

Mr Blair said: “Northern Ireland is the only part of the United Kingdom without a ban on hunting with dogs, despite widespread public support to ban the practice.

“It is my intention in bringing forward my Private Member’s Bill, to reform legislation on hunting wild mammals with dogs in Northern Ireland, and bring our legislation in line with that in England, Scotland and Wales where the practice has been illegal for close to 20 years.”

The bill has been backed by the USPCA, whose chief executive Brendan Mullan said: “The appetite of the public to end this cruel practice which causes unthinkable pain and suffering for innocent wild animals.

“It must be recognised that, now, with the bill being presented to the Assembly, we are coming to a pivotal juncture for animal welfare here in Northern Ireland, which will set the tone for our future.

“Moreover, the rationalisation regarding pest control is tenuous at best as there is no evidence of this being the case.

“In England for example, the ban has been in place for quite some time and an inquiry taken forward at Westminster has stated that the contribution of fox hunting is almost insignificant in terms of managing the fox population as a whole.”

Mr Mullan added: “This issue has been a key focus of the USPCA for a number of years.

“Members of the public have made their views on this barbaric ‘sport’ very clear, and we look forward to the Assembly’s response which we hope will consign it to the pages of history for Northern Ireland. Killing defenceless wild mammals with dogs is sadistic and cruel and has no place in a compassionate society.”

