DUP MP ‘genuinely astounded at hypocrisy’ of Sinn Fein

DUP MP Emma Little-Pengelly has said she was “astounded” at remarks made by Sinn Fein deputy leader Michelle O’Neill after she urged the leadership of the main unionist parties to condemn the “deliberate goading of victims” which took place at last week’s Apprentice Boys parade in Londonderry.

Mrs O’Neill said a visiting flute band had sought to “antagonise” the families of Bloody Sunday victims by wearing Parachute Regiment emblems and the letter ‘F’ on their uniforms during Saturday’s parade.

She added: “Instead of confronting this mocking of victims, both main unionist parties have sought to deflect and criticise the policing operation instead.

“Once again that is an abdication of leadership from the DUP and the UUP. Instead of defending disrespect and pandering to the lowest common denominator they should come out and clearly condemn this deliberate goading of victims.”

In response, Mrs Little-Pengelly said she was “genuinely astounded at the hypocrisy” of Mrs O’Neill.

“You literally speak at and commemorate IRA terrorists on a regular basis. You actually appointed convicted IRA terrorists as junior ministers with responsibility for victims,” she tweeted.