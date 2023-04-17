DUP MP Ian Paisley has warned against altering the Good Friday Agreement

The MP was speaking today as a DUP representative at a special series of events at Queen’s University Belfast to mark the 25th annersary of the Belfast / Good Friday Agreement.

“If people want to change an agreement, which we’re being told is a totem, that’s up to people to seek those changes but I would just say very clearly, be careful what we wish for in this because when you open up one side of it to satisfy some grievance on one side, you automatically start unravelling on another,” he said.

“Do we address issues in regard to the assembly, to then address issues in reforming the referendum mechanism and the weighted majorities in that, what else do we unravel, what else do we open up?

Mr Paisley added: “Be very careful what we wish for because you might end up into another negotiation process which could last a very very long period of time whenever maybe resolving the problems around the protocol and windsor and those issues should be where the focus is placed and get that fixed first.”

Mr Paisley also said that cutting the number of MLAs at Stormont from 108 to 90 was “wrong”.

“I think it was wrong to have cut it from 108 members when it was that, I was in that Assembly for that first period of time when we had those members and it did add dynamic to the process and that is important,” he said. He added: “We’re not utopia, we’re Ulster. We’re a divided community, we’re different and that difference should be our unique selling point, at the moment it’s our unique stumbling point.”