DUP MP Paul Girvan repudiates rally he attended where speakers slammed the DUP leadership

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The rally was in Ballyclare on Friday night and was addressed by Jamie Bryson and Jim Allister.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has previously attended similar rallies alongside both men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But since it became clear that he was mulling a deal to let the party return to Stormont, the relationship has soured.

Image of the rally on Friday night with Mr Girvan inset

During the rally on Friday, Mr Bryson said unionists face a choice: “Do they stand over Sir Jeffrey Donaldson’s claims, or do they tell the truth and pledge to continue the fight?”

He suggested a pledge be drawn up which unionist politicians should sign, with the following draft wording:

"I recognise the continued existence of the Irish Sea border and the ongoing undermining of Northern Ireland's place in the Union.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"These core issues, and all the constitutional consequences flowing from them, stem from the NI Protocol and Windsor Framework, and particularly the continued application of foreign EU law.

“The constitutional damage has not been halted, let alone undone.

"There is no unionist who should, in any way, implement or legitimise these arrangements and I shall not do so."

Jim Allister had shared a copy of his speech with the News Letter prior to the event:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Online flyers for the rally had described it variously as offering “an analysis of the surrender deal”, and as being an “anti-Protocol public meeting… hear the facts!”

After news spread of his attendence, the following message was posted on Mr Girvan’s Facebook page:

"Tonight I attended, for a short time, what was advertised as a public meeting in my constituency.

"Rather than the meeting being about unionism working together to resolve outstanding issues relating to the Protocol, it instead concentrated on bashing the DUP and other unionists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was totally disappointed to hear the platform being used for petty and vindictive attacks on my DUP colleagues and other fellow unionists.