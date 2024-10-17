Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The case of a man who has been ordered to pay more than £9,000 after being caught praying near a clinic shows the declining state of freedom in the UK.

That is the view of the DUP’s Carla Lockhart after the man was convicted in England of breaching a protest buffer zone put in place to keep away anti-abortion activists.

Northern Ireland has had the power to enforce similar rules since last year.

In this most recent case in England, Adam Smith-Connor (51) was found within the vicinity of a clinic in Bournemouth, Dorset, where the local council had made protesting near its medical facilities an offence.

When confronted, Mr Smith-Connor said he was praying silently for his son who was aborted 22 years ago, and was given a £100 fine.

He opted to challenge the council's case in court, and on Wednesday Poole Magistrates' Court gave him a two-year conditional discharge... but also ordered him to pay more than £9,000 in court costs and victim surcharges.

Whilst councils in GB can enforce their own individual buffer zones at the minute, a new nationwide protest ban within 150m (490ft) of a clinic comes into force across England and Wales from the end of this month, and one has just come into force in Scotland too.

In Northern Ireland, ever since last September, an act of the Assembly has allowed various premises to apply for a "safe access zone".

Any place where "information, advice or counselling relating to treatment for the termination of pregnancy is provided" can apply.

This means that an exclusion zone is placed around the facility for up to 250m (820ft), prohibiting anyone from "influencing" people inside, "whether directly or indirectly", and prohibiting causing "harassment, alarm or distress".

For scale, the grounds of Belfast City Hall are roughly 150m from end to end.

The PSNI can order you out of the zone, and if you fail to comply you can be fined up to £2,500.

‘THIS SHOULD WORRY EVERYBODY’:

Speaking of the recent case in Dorset, the DUP’s pro-life spokesperson Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart said she was “not familiar” with all the details, but what has been reported is “deeply worrying”.

"We are on a downward trajectory as a nation in terms of freedom of religion and freedom of expression,” she said.

"The criminalising of silent prayer in modern Britain is a dangerous pathway to pursue. Where the private thoughts of a pro-life individual cost them £10,000 in court, then people can rightly ask: where it will end?

“Regardless of your stance on the right of life of the unborn child, this attack on freedom of thought should be of great concern.

"Likewise, in Northern Ireland, the potential impact of our legislation is startling when you consider the consequences of GB legislation.

"We are now firmly in the realm where ‘thought crimes’ like prayer are a policing priority.

"It is madness, but reflects where some politicians’ priorities lie and how they are aggressively removing rights enjoyed in this country for hundreds of years.”

Simon Calvert, deputy director of The Christian Institute, said: “Who would have believed in 21st century Britain you could be found guilty of a crime for praying in your head?

"When new buffer zone laws come into force it will be even easier to convict pro-lifers for thought crimes. England and Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland each have their own buffer zones laws but the common feature is to make pro-life beliefs prosecutable, despite the fact that they are not being communicated to anyone except the police officer interrogating you.

"Whether you support abortion or not, everyone should be concerned about this because if politicians can outlaw the holding of pro-life beliefs today, they might come for your beliefs tomorrow.”

‘DO NOT RECKLESSLY INFLUENCE PEOPLE’:

The new law coming into force in England and Wales on October 31 will automatically make it an offence to “intentionally or recklessly influence someone’s decision to use abortion services, obstruct them, or cause harassment or distress to someone using or working at these premises”.

It applies within 150m of the premises.

The penalty is an unlimited fine.

The restrictions now in place for Scotland are much the same, except they apply within 200m of the facility.

Explaining the rationale behind them, Labour’s “safeguarding minister” Jess Phillips said: “We will not sit back and tolerate harassment, abuse and intimidation as people exercise their legal right to healthcare, which is why we have fast-tracked this measure to get it up and running without further delay.