DUP MLA Diane Forsythe.

​The DUP has called for “urgent reform” of the Northern Ireland Civil Service (NICS), emphasising the need for “greater efficiency, accountability, and modernisation through new technologies”.

​Diane Forsythe’s comments come after the Chancellor Rachel Reeves said UK Government running costs will be cut by 15% by the end of the decade.

Rachel Reeves told the BBC savings would come from back office and administrative roles, rather than front-line services.

Ms Forsythe, who sits on the Assmebly Finance Committee, said: “The Northern Ireland Civil Service must undergo significant reform. It can become more streamlined, but it also must embrace new technologies and adopt a mindset focused on efficiency and expertise, as well as maximising value of services delivered through the voluntary and community sector. For too long, we have seen a lack of accountability for the flagrant waste of taxpayers’ money”. She again accused the NICS of “financial mismanagement” – citing a Northern Ireland Audit Office report which projected a £2.4 billion overspend across 47 projects. “Alarmingly, only nine of these projects are expected to meet their original cost and time projections, while 11 others recorded an underspend of £42 million”, the South Down MLA said.

In a recent evidence session in Stormont, the Head of the Civil Service (HOCS) Jayne Brady highlighted the responsibility of elected ministers in delivering within their departments – after MLAs sought to question the role of the NICS Board in keeping overspends in check.

Ms Brady said the civil service board was aiming to improve the overview of the financial situation – but highlighted existing mechanisms through accounting officers operating under the direction of ministers.