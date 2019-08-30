DUP preparing for ‘probability’ of general election in autumn

A DUP MP has categorically denied rumours that the party has been advised by senior Conservatives that a general election is to be called immediately in the wake of Brexit.

However, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has acknowledged the DUP are preparing for the “probability” of an election in the autumn.

Loyalist blogger Jamie Bryson tweeted yesterday that senior DUP sources had suggested that the Government intends to call an election in November.

But DUP MP Sir Jeffrey, whose party props up the minority Tory administration at Westminster, has this morning flatly rejected such a notion.

“I am absolutely certain the DUP has not been told that,” he told the News Letter.

When asked if he anticipated a general election was likely in the autumn, the Lagan Valley MP replied: “We have not been told by Downing Street that there definitely will be an election, but there is a high likelihood of it and we are preparing for that probability.”

Asked if he believed an election would come after the Brexit deadline on October 31, Sir Jeffrey said: “It could be before it.”