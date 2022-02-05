Paul Givan resignation has created instability at Stormont. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

The East Antrim MP who was at Westminster yesterday said: “It’s created a lot of excitement, a lot of queries.

“There’s been a lot of support I have to say. I don’t know how many members, especially from the Conservative Party who have said they’re glad that a decision like this has been made.”

His comments come as a small number of community activists held a protest rally in Belfast because of Paul Givan’s resignation as first minister.

DUP MP Sammy Wilson. Parliament TV image

Kellie Turtle, from Reclaim the Agenda, said: “We wanted to make sure that we were there representing all of the people who have worked so hard to progress Northern Ireland. There was a lot of anger and we just felt like it is not good enough that these things are played out as issues of politics detached from the day to day issues that effect people’s lives.”

Meanwhile High Court judge Mr Justice Colton has issued an interim order suspending a decision by Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots to direct a stop to Brexit agri-food checks at Northern Ireland ports.

Mr Wilson argued that a precedent had been set when in March 2021, then Agriculture Minister Gordon Lyons had halted work on permanent border posts and staff recruitment.

The MP for East Antrim said: “All of the instructions were given by the minister in the past and none of them challenged successfully, I would have thought this falls into the same category.”

Mr Wilson added: “I suppose if it’s only a holding decision, it’s not definite.”

Ben Lowry