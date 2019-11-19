DUP set to host band event

The DUP’s Carla Lockhart, who is standing in the forthcoming Westminster elections, is to host a funding event for marching bands.

Mrs Lockhart said the Arts Council has opened a scheme to improve music making in the community with this initiative to replace older worn out instruments. The grants are from £500-£5k.

She will hold the event, in conjunction with the Ulster Scots Community Network, in Brownlow House, Lurgan on Thursday 21st November at 7.30pm.

Mrs Lockhart said, “This is part of a funding scheme put in place by the DUP during the last Executive and has already helped many bands defray some of the expense of replacing instruments. We have a vibrant and varied selection of marching bands across Northern Ireland and we want to maintain this.”