DUP still favourites for sole unionist seat in South Down, say non-unionist candidates

SDLP candidate Colin McGrath said that while Mr Wells’ decision to give his backing to Mr McKee could persuade some unionists, when it “shakes down” after the voting it is likely the DUP will win the seat again this time.

Alliance candidate Patrick Brown, meanwhile, said that while the DUP’s candidate Diane Forsythe may be a relative newcomer she is well known in the local area.

“I still think the DUP are the ones to beat and will probably get the one unionist seat in South Down,” Mr Brown told the News Letter.

Undated handout photo issued by the Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV) of (left-right) TUV leader Jim Allister, TUV South Down candidate Harold McKee and DUP representative Jim Wells. Jim Wells, who has been the DUP's Assembly representative in South Down since 1998, has called on voters to give their first preference to Harold McKee of the TUV on May 5. Issue date: Tuesday April 12, 2022.

“I do think that this might result in the TUV outpolling the UUP, that could be the outcome from it.

“But when the UUP go out, I would probably see their transfers helping the DUP more – or I would see the DUP polling close to quota on the first count.”

He added: “Diane Forsythe is a relative unknown outside of South Down, but I was in Kilkeel on Sunday and she’s not a relative unknown there. She is popular locally and her dad would be well known there, Glyn Hanna.”

Mr McGrath, meanwhile, said: “It probably does change the electoral calculus insofar as Jim has a large personal following. You don’t spend 23 years representing a constituency and not have some sort of personal following.

“They will probably take his direction, so I suppose on the more sort of hardline side of unionism people will see DUP and TUV – and therefore if Jim is telling them to go TUV that might encourage some across.”