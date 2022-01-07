DUP stresses ‘£2.5m’ daily cost of Protocol ahead of crunch meeting

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, with DUP MLA Deborah Erskine, speaks to the media in Enniskillen

He also re-iterated his oft-repeated threat to take action over the Protocol, saying that it is now six months since the UK government seemed to indicate it was ready to activate Article 16.

Sir Jeffrey has threatened to withdraw his party’s ministers from the Stormont Executive if the UK Government does not act many, many times in recent months – with critics saying that these only amount to empty threats.

In any case, a walkout from government now would have only limited effect, since the Province is due to go to the polls in May anyway to elect a new Assembly (an election which some fear may deliver a Sinn Fein First Minister).

Sir Jeffrey released a statement today stating “the Protocol is costing our economy £2.5 million each and every day – money which I want to see invested in delivering a stronger economy and improving vital public services”.

This figure tallies roughly with one presented by economist Esmond Birnie last year, who estimated the annual cost was roughly £900 million.

In addition, speaking to reporters in Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh on Friday morning, Sir Jeffrey said he has given “time and space” for negotiations but warned the situation “cannot go on indefinitely”.

He said: “Our position has been clear and if agreement cannot be reached quickly, and I have given time and space for these negotiations, I paused the actions that I intended to take when I saw that the EU and the UK Government were coming together to negotiate, I have tried to give time for those negotiations to make progress, but this cannot go on indefinitely.

“We’re now six months on from the UK Government’s command paper where they said six months ago that conditions had been met to trigger Article 16.

“And six months later, nothing has happened. That is not a sustainable position and if the UK Government isn’t prepared to act, I am.”

Sir Jeffrey said he is meeting Ms Truss early next week, describing it as “very important for me”.

He added: “Is there, as Liz Truss says, still a commitment to trigger Article 16 if agreement can’t be reached with the EU?

“That’s what she is saying publicly and I want to test that.

“I want to explore with her what that means, and particularly, what is the time scale for triggering Article 16 if these talks, as it appears at the moment, are not going to be successful?

“I will talk to Liz Truss and see what she has to say and then we will have to make a judgment as to whether we believe the UK Government is going to deliver on the commitment they made to safeguard Northern Ireland’s place within the UK internal market or not.

“And if they’re not, then they have dishonoured the agreement which formed the basis on which Stormont was restored and that is not a sustainable position.”

