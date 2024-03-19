Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The comment came from DUP MLA Jonathan Buckley, during a debate which marks a major milestone in Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit journey.

The session in Stormont today is “the first time the NI Assembly will vote on whether a new EU law will apply in NI,” said Mr Buckely.

"That in itself is a significant moment.”

Jonathan Buckley of the DUP speaking in the Assembly today, March 19, 2024

He said that adopting the new EU regulation in question “would add 56 pages of EU law to the Province”, even though Northern Ireland is supposed to have quit the EU years ago, along with the rest of the UK.

Mr Buckely said: "For our part, we will be voting decisively against the motion and against the imposition in Northern Ireland of this new EU regulation.

"It is clear to the Democratic Unionist party and indeed all of those who will join with us in the ‘no’ lobby that this new EU law would create a new regulatory border within the United Kingdom.”

The debate in Stormont today has been brought about via something called an “applicability motion”.

This is a kind of defence mechanim against new EU laws, which was drawn up under the Windsor Framework in early 2023.

Such a motion means that (according to the NI Assembly itself) “the UK will not agree for new EU acts to be added to the Windsor Framework, and therefore to apply in Northern Ireland, unless the Assembly passes an ‘applicability motion’ with cross-community support”.

It is important to note that this is different from the better-known and much-derided Stormont Brake (details on how that works below).

Mr Buckley added that “the very fact this Assembly is able to debate and express its view on the matter is an issue which many in the chamber said should never happen and could never be achieved,” he said – a nod to the DUP leadership’s belief that the Windsor Framework only exists at all due to the DUP holding its nerve in refusing to re-enter Stormont.

Sinn Fein’s Philip McGuigan said that today’s debate is a “sham fight” which is “politically-motivated” and will “achieve nothing”.

The debate is still ongoing; it began this morning and is set to resume later this afternoon.

WHAT DOES ANY OF THIS ACTUALLY MEAN?

Today’s “applicability motion” basically means this: the DUP has brought forward a motion calling for "Regulation (EU) 2023/2411" to be added to the Windsor Framework.

But it has no intention of actually doing this, and its MLAs will vote against the motion.

Instead the motion exists to make a point about the EU’s intention to extend its legal dominion further across Northern Ireland.

"Regulation (EU) 2023/2411" is all about something called the EU’s "geographical indication" scheme – GI for short.

Shoppers will be familiar with the GI scheme from certain foods in the supermarket which are branded with logos that say PDO, PGI, or TSG.

These are all various levels of protection for foodstuffs; for example, the scheme means the word "champagne" can only be used for fizzy wine from very specific parts of France.

The new EU regulation being debated today covers "craft and industrial" goods, not just food and drink.

The EU wants it to apply in Northern Ireland – but this can only be done with the agreement of the UK.

The DUP intends to use today’s debate to send a message to the UK government that unionists do not want this new regulation imposed on a Province that is already supposed to have quit the EU.

So ultimately it is less about the law or what it does, but about the principle of EU law having force in Northern Ireland at all.

And again, whilst today’s debate may sound like it concerns the Stormont Brake, it doesn’t.

Like an “applicability motion”, the brake was also created by the Windsor Framework, which Rishi Sunak believed would make the NI Protocol more acceptable to unionists.

But the brake is meant to deal with amendments to existing EU law, not new EU laws like this one.

The brake can be triggered by 30 MLAs from two political parties.

It can stop amendments to EU law from applying in Northern Ireland, but is only meant to be used in the “most exceptional circumstances and as a last resort”.