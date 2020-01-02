DUP warning over ‘quick fix’ as Sinn Fein claims deal can be done

Agreement to restore powersharing in Northern Ireland can be reached in the short term, Sinn Fein has insisted, but the DUP has cautioned against “quick fix solutions”.

On the first day of talks this year, political parties continued to work towards finding a way to bring the Stormont administration back into action.

Sinn Fein’s Conor Murphy said his party believes a deal can be reached in the short term, adding that they see “no need” to draw the talks out until the January 13 deadline.

But while DUP MP Jeffrey Donaldson said engagements so far have been “very constructive”, he warned against “quick fix solutions”, and said the parties “need to get it right” to ensure sustainable government.

“We want Stormont to be credible, strong, robust and can withstand the inevitable challenges and difficulties that come down the road,” he said.

The latest process was paused over the festive period after a pre-Christmas deal failed to materialise.

Secretary of State Julian Smith, Irish foreign affairs minister Simon Coveney and the local parties returned to Stormont House on Thursday morning to resume the effort.

The DUP and Sinn Fein held separate meetings with Mr Smith, before a roundtable with the other Stormont parties and the Irish Government.

Mr Donaldson said for his party, “all roads lead back to Stormont”.

“We want this done as quickly as possible but we also want to ensure that the agreement is fair and balanced, that it is sustainable, that the political institutions that are restored are sustainable, that we have a lengthy period of political sustainability,” he said.

“We are not in the business of snatching at something because there is a deadline, we want Stormont restored and we want it restored as soon as possible.

“We want to see a settlement, a fair pay award, for health care workers, we don’t see any reason why that should be delayed until Stormont is restored.

“I think all of the parties have made representations to the Secretary of State about getting this matter settled. It could be settled and I hope it can be settled in a way that gives the unions what they need, gives the health care workers in Northern Ireland the pay award that they deserve.

“But we are also focused on the other issues at hand and that need to be addressed. We are going to work at that for as long as it takes to get an agreement, and the sooner that happens the better.”