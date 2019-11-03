DUP will stand aside for UUP in Fermanagh and South Tyrone

DUP leader Arlene Foster MLA has announced that her party will not contest the Fermanagh and South Tyrone, instead supporting Tom Elliott in an attempt to re-take the seat.

Mrs Foster said: “The DUP has always believed in unionist cooperation and parties working together to maximise representation. The people of Fermanagh and South Tyrone deserve to be represented in the House of Commons rather than an absentee MP standing on the sidelines.

“Despite the DUP being the largest unionist party in the constituency, it is right to put wider interest ahead of narrow party politics and indicate our support for Tom Elliott to re-take this seat. This is something voters from across the unionist community want to see happening and we will be urging DUP supporters to put their full weight behind Tom’s campaign.

“Every vote will matter in this election and the votes of Northern Ireland MPs could again be crucial in the new Parliament. It is more important than ever to have MPs who will turn up and speak up for their constituents where it matters - inside the House of Commons.”