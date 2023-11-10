The East Londonderry MP says that claims from Sinn Fein and the SDLP that the Home Secretary is interfering in policing “ring hollow”.

While not directly criticising Suella Braverman’s comments, the DUP’s Gregory Campbell has hit out at nationalists, saying they have tried to exert influence on the operational decisions of police in Northern Ireland. He said that just weeks ago the High Court ruled that policing decisions in Belfast “were ‘materially influenced by the threat (real or perceived)’ that Sinn Fein would leave the Policing Board.”

The Home Secretary has been under fire over her claim that London’s Metropolitan Police treated pro-Palestinian protestors more favourably, and said there was "a perception that senior officers play favourites when it comes to protesters".

Campbell said “Sinn Fein and the SDLP have described Suella Braverman’s article as ‘extraordinary’ and ‘ignorant’ but in truth allegations of two-tier policing should come as no surprise to republicans or nationalists.“During the pandemic, the police ombudsman found that the police had treated certain protests differently and that it was not only unfair but discriminatory. Indeed as a party, we made the then chief constable aware of at least 10 incidents, including funeral processions and shows of strength, where republicans benefited from a soft touch approach by police.”

He criticised republicans over the funeral of former IRA man Bobby Storey during the coronavirus pandemic, saying that it “brought thousands of people onto the streets despite Covid guidelines being in place. The Public Prosecution Service concluded that engagement between police and organisers of that political event gave senior members of Sinn Fein protection against prosecution.”

A Public Prosecution Service report into the decision not to prosecute twenty four Sinn Fein members who attended the Storey funeral, including former deputy first minister Michelle O’Neill, found that “the policing approach in the lead up to the funeral and on the day presented difficulties which the prosecution would not be able to overcome in the context of criminal proceedings.”

The DUP MP continued “Only weeks ago, the High Court found that decisions by the Police to suspend and reposition two of its junior officers were ‘‘materially influenced by the threat (real or perceived)’’ that Sinn Fein would leave the Policing Board. This demonstrates the rank hypocrisy of Sinn Fein. Their howls against Braverman ring hollow. There is no room for political interference. The concerns of every tradition and community must carry equal weight and the rule of law must ultimately be applied without fear or favour.”

