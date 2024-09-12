DUP's Diane Dodds says Dublin's 'gaslighting' of victims is being supported by the UK Government

Upper Bann DUP MLA Diane Dodds has been pursuing allegations of Garda collusion in the murder of Ian Sproule outside his home in Castlederg in April 1991. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

The DUP’s Diane Dodds has described the Irish Government’s position on legacy and inquiries as one of ‘careless hypocrisy’ – accusing Dublin of ‘gaslighting’ victims.

Her comments come after the Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris welcomed the announcement of a public inquiry into the Pat Finucane murder – and said he would “stand ready to work” with the UK on legacy issues.

However, the Upper Bann MLA said the “gaslighting” of victims such as the family of Ian Sproule is being supported by the UK Government – who she said focus on “exceptional treatment for some victims whilst ignoring others”.

Mr Sproule was just 23 when he was shot dead by republicans in Castlederg. Representatives of his family believe allegations of Garda collusion in the murder have not been properly addressed.

Mrs Dodds said Mr Harris welcoming the UK’s “new approach” simply underscores the Irish Government’s continued refusal to even acknowledge, let alone act on huge issues within the Irish Republic. She said: “Micheal Martin comments that ‘rule of law is being respected’ only further highlights the careless hypocrisy with which the Irish Government approaches these issues. Ian Sproule was murdered outside his home in Castlederg in April 1991. There are serious allegations of collusion between the Provisional IRA and Garda in relation to his murder”.

“The Irish Government have issued warm words and strung the family along for years, but have done absolutely nothing to take forward any real investigation into this issue. Whilst Simon Harris is boasting about pressing the Prime Minister on the Finucane inquiry, there is not a single word in return from the United Kingdom to Dublin about its responsibilities in cases such as the murder of Ian Sproule.