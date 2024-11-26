DUP's Phillip Brett praises Stormont security and police for removing 'anti-Israel' protestors from Parliament buildings

​Stormont security staff and police have been praised in the Assembly after removing protestors expressing what a DUP MLA described as “anti-Israeli views”.

The PSNI said no arrests were made over the incident in the Great Hall at Parliament Buildings on Tuesday morning. A spokesperson said “a number of protestors who had entered Parliament Buildings were removed by security and police” under public order legislation.

Addressing the issue in the Chamber, the DUP’s North Belfast MLA Phillip Brett welcomed the swift action of the police and security staff.

Mr Brett told MLAs: “On a point of order, Mr Deputy Speaker. I take this opportunity to pay tribute to our security team and members of the PSNI, who have just been forced to remove anti-Israeli protesters from the Great Hall.

“People in this place are entitled to express their views in a democracy. They are not entitled to access parts of this Building, interrupting staff who are trying to work.

“I am proud to represent North Belfast, the home of the synagogue and the Jewish community in Northern Ireland.

“This place will not be used or abused by those who wish to express their anti-Israel views”.

It is not the first time that pro-Palestinian protestors have sought to disrupt events at Stormont.

DUP MLA Phillip Brett has praised the actions of Stormont security staff and the police.

During the summer, as Prime Minister Keir Starmer visited the Assembly for the first time since taking up office, a handful of protestors chanted the controversial “from the river to the sea” slogan.

The chant – which echoes the aims of terrorist group Hamas – is widely seen as antisemitic. It references the aim of Palestinian control over the entire territory within Israel's borders, from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea.