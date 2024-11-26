DUP's Phillip Brett praises Stormont security and police for removing 'anti-Israel' protestors from Parliament buildings
The PSNI said no arrests were made over the incident in the Great Hall at Parliament Buildings on Tuesday morning. A spokesperson said “a number of protestors who had entered Parliament Buildings were removed by security and police” under public order legislation.
Addressing the issue in the Chamber, the DUP’s North Belfast MLA Phillip Brett welcomed the swift action of the police and security staff.
Mr Brett told MLAs: “On a point of order, Mr Deputy Speaker. I take this opportunity to pay tribute to our security team and members of the PSNI, who have just been forced to remove anti-Israeli protesters from the Great Hall.
“People in this place are entitled to express their views in a democracy. They are not entitled to access parts of this Building, interrupting staff who are trying to work.
“I am proud to represent North Belfast, the home of the synagogue and the Jewish community in Northern Ireland.
“This place will not be used or abused by those who wish to express their anti-Israel views”.
It is not the first time that pro-Palestinian protestors have sought to disrupt events at Stormont.
During the summer, as Prime Minister Keir Starmer visited the Assembly for the first time since taking up office, a handful of protestors chanted the controversial “from the river to the sea” slogan.
The chant – which echoes the aims of terrorist group Hamas – is widely seen as antisemitic. It references the aim of Palestinian control over the entire territory within Israel's borders, from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea.
A video posted on social media on Tuesday morning by Cool FM journalist James Gould showed two protestors, one brandishing a Palestinian flag, walking away from Parliament Buildings. Meanwhile, in West Belfast, controversial pro-Palestinian graffiti sprayed on the Royal Victoria Hospital has been removed but replaced with an anti-DUP message which was spray-painted onto the walls.
