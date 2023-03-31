On March 6, an eight-person panel was set up by Jeffrey Donaldson “to commence and undertake a wide consultation process within Northern Ireland, listening and taking views on the framework document”.

It consisted of Carla Lockhart MP, DUP lord Peter Weir, ex-DUP leaders Peter Robinson and Baroness Foster, shipping businessman Ross Reed, Brian Kingston MLA, Deborah Erskine MLA, and lawyer John McBurney.

On March 20, the party released a statement saying that the party officers had “unanimously agreed” that its MPs should vote against the deal when the first part of it was brought before the House of Commons by the government – a vote which was seen as an endorsement or rejection of the entire deal as a whole.

Clockwise from top left: Carla Lockhart, Brian Kingston, John McBurney, Arlene Foster, Peter Robinson, Peter Weir, Deborah Erskine, Ross Reid

Speaking to the News Letter today, the last day of March, Carla Lockhart said only that the panel’s report is expected “very soon”.

"It's been an excellent exercise and very informative, with significant engagement,” she said.

"So it's definitely not a redundant process, and actually some of it has been really worthwhile from a party perspective, because it's been quite enlightening…

"A very worthwhile exercise. And we're very thankful for the level of engagement - it's been a mammoth task. It's been a significant piece of work, and I'm busted!”

And Peter Weir would likewise not be drawn on a specific time table, saying: “We are consulting with people and will be finalising the report. We are well through a lot of our work on that.

"We'll be reporting what people told us - we won't be giving our views on things.

"It's important people have their say. Sometimes people accuse politicians of simply sailing on ahead and no listening to what people have to say. We've gone into things in a lot of detail.”