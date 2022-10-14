Mr Wilson was speaking to the News Letter on Friday, exactly two weeks before the government will be forced to set a date for a new Stormont election, on October 28.

The law states that unless a government is up-and-running by a set date (roughly equating to six months after the last election) then the Northern Ireland Secretary must schedule a new ballot.

Whilst unionists have pinned many of their hopes on the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill – which would give UK government ministers the power to basically over-ride the rules of the Irish Sea border – it looks unlikely this will be passed by the end of Octoberright now it is awaiting a fresh round of debate in the House of Lords).

Mr Wilson said that “the government could, if it decides to, put through emergency legislation to keep the current situation going”.

But assuming it does call a fresh election on October 28, what are his hopes for a unionist pact or merger to ensure Sinn Fein don’t emerge on top again?

"I think whether there's an election or no election, in the next six weeks, months or years, unionists need to start getting together anyhow,” he told the News Letter.

"Its our view that the only people who have gained from the divisions in unionism have been Sinn Fein. That's why Jeffrey has been reaching out to the Ulster Unionists and indeed to the TUV (not very sucessfully so far, I've got to say).

"I think it's essential. It has to be a priority. We can't force people, of course, to co-operate. But… it makes sense.”

He said other parties leaders “feel that the danger is they’ll get absorbed by the bigger unionist party” and cease to have any sway.

But Mr Wilson said the DUP has a history of being “generous” to unionist partners instead of “beating them up”.