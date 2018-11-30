Earthquake hits Buenos Aires as world leaders Donald Trump, Theresa May and Vladimir Putin arrive for G20 summit

An earthquake has struck only a few miles away from where world leaders such as U.S. President Donald Trump, British P.M. Theresa May and Russian President Vladimir Putin are gathering for the 2018 G20 summit.

The quake measured 3.8 on the Richter Scale and struck only 33 kilometres south of Argentina's capital, Buenos Aires.

"Buenos Aires experienced a 3.8 quake this morning at 10:27 local time (8:27 eastern) depth of 25 kilometers, Argentinian government geologist say #G20," reported NBC Producer, Erika Angulo.

The 2018 G20 Buenos Aires summit started today and will finish tomorrow (December 1).

The G20 comprises of the following countries: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, the European Union, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.