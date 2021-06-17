Edwin Poots steps down as DUP leader

Speaking this evening Democratic Unionist Party Leader Edwin Poots MLA said:

By Adam Kula
Thursday, 17th June 2021, 9:17 pm
Updated Thursday, 17th June 2021, 9:37 pm

“I have asked the Party Chairman to commence an electoral process within the Party to allow for a new leader of the Democratic Unionist Party to be elected.

“The Party has asked me to remain in post until my successor is elected.

“This has been a difficult period for the Party and the country and I have conveyed to the Chairman my determination to do everything I can to ensure both Unionism and Northern Ireland is able to move forward to a stronger place.”

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 27th May 2021 Edwin Poots pictured at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Belfast where the ruling executive of the Democratic Unionist Party are meeting to ratify Edwin Poots as the partyâ€TMs new leader. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye
