Edwin Poots steps down as DUP leader
Speaking this evening Democratic Unionist Party Leader Edwin Poots MLA said:
Thursday, 17th June 2021, 9:17 pm
Thursday, 17th June 2021, 9:37 pm
“I have asked the Party Chairman to commence an electoral process within the Party to allow for a new leader of the Democratic Unionist Party to be elected.
“The Party has asked me to remain in post until my successor is elected.
“This has been a difficult period for the Party and the country and I have conveyed to the Chairman my determination to do everything I can to ensure both Unionism and Northern Ireland is able to move forward to a stronger place.”