ELECTION 2022: As Doug Beattie struggles UUP deputy dubs him ‘strong, courageous and 100% a leader’

UUP deputy leader Robbie Butler has said party boss Doug Beattie has his “every confidence”.

By Adam Kula
Saturday, 7th May 2022, 2:12 pm

He dubbed Mr Beattie “100% a leader”.

It comes as Mr Beattie is locked in a struggle to take a seat in Upper Bann, with some indications that he could take the fifth and final seat.

Formal announcement of the results is awaited.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

ELECTION 2022

“I’ve every confidence in Doug Beattie. He’s a strong, couragueos man,” said Mr Butler.

“He is a leader, I am fully behind Doug Beattie, and I fully expect to see him at work on Monday morning.”

More election articles from this reporter:

All results for East AntrimAll results for Lagan Valley

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson interview – leader speaks of DUP success saying ‘this is not a drastic result for us by any measure’

ELECTION 2022: South Antrim – Sinn Fein’s all-Ireland chairman Declan Kearney trounces all to seize seat

Doug BeattieRobbie ButlerUUPJeffrey DonaldsonDeclan Kearney