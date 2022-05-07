ELECTION 2022: As Doug Beattie struggles UUP deputy dubs him ‘strong, courageous and 100% a leader’

He dubbed Mr Beattie “100% a leader”.

It comes as Mr Beattie is locked in a struggle to take a seat in Upper Bann, with some indications that he could take the fifth and final seat.

Formal announcement of the results is awaited.

ELECTION 2022

“I’ve every confidence in Doug Beattie. He’s a strong, couragueos man,” said Mr Butler.

“He is a leader, I am fully behind Doug Beattie, and I fully expect to see him at work on Monday morning.”