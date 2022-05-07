ELECTION 2022: As Doug Beattie struggles UUP deputy dubs him ‘strong, courageous and 100% a leader’

He dubbed Mr Beattie “100% a leader”.
It comes as Mr Beattie is locked in a struggle to take a seat in Upper Bann, with some indications that he could take the fifth and final seat.
Formal announcement of the results is awaited.
“I’ve every confidence in Doug Beattie. He’s a strong, couragueos man,” said Mr Butler.
“He is a leader, I am fully behind Doug Beattie, and I fully expect to see him at work on Monday morning.”
